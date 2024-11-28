Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer James D. Gallagher Sells 57,064 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total value of C$2,556,638.39.
Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
MFC stock opened at C$44.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The company has a market cap of C$79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$26.11 and a 52 week high of C$46.42.
Manulife Financial Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Manulife Financial
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
Further Reading
