Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Senior Officer James D. Gallagher Sells 57,064 Shares

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) Senior Officer James D. Gallagher sold 57,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.80, for a total value of C$2,556,638.39.

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

MFC stock opened at C$44.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 36.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60. The company has a market cap of C$79.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52 week low of C$26.11 and a 52 week high of C$46.42.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MFC shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.45.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Further Reading

