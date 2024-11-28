Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Mandalay Resources Stock Performance
Mandalay Resources stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.03. Mandalay Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.62.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
