Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF) Short Interest Update

Mandalay Resources Co. (OTCMKTS:MNDJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the October 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mandalay Resources stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,277. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.03. Mandalay Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.03 and a 52 week high of C$2.62.

Mandalay Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of mineral properties in Canada, Australia, Sweden, and Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits, as well as other base metal. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 1,219 hectares located in Victoria, Australia; and the Björkdal gold mine covering an area of 12,949 located in Skelleftea, Sweden.

