LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC:LVMUY) Plans $1.18 Dividend

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC:LVMUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.181 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Stock Up 0.2 %

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton stock opened at $124.91 on Thursday. LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $191.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVMUY has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised shares of LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Company Profile

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d’Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

