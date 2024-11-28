Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $319.52 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.84.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.03.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

