Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 2.3% – What’s Next?

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)'s share price rose 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 19,151,707 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 37,287,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCID shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Cfra set a $2.00 price target on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Lucid Group news, Director Public Investment Fund bought 374,717,927 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $970,519,430.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,041,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,827,207.87. The trade was a -102.19 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,096,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,452 shares during the period. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $3,209,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,681,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,000,000 after acquiring an additional 581,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,740,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after acquiring an additional 489,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 946.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 524,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 474,534 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

