Loop Capital Issues Positive Forecast for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Stock Price

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.95.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

NYSE:DKS opened at $213.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $120.39 and a twelve month high of $239.30.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.