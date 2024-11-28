Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 6,485 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.24% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $9,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASO opened at $48.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $75.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,906 shares in the company, valued at $552,172. This trade represents a 11.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

