Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 8,847 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,837 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,847 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $245.23 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $240.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.22%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

