Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $5.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 7,251,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,912,000 after acquiring an additional 614,652 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,878,000 after buying an additional 5,528,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,986,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,378,000 after buying an additional 46,171 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,041,000 after buying an additional 40,907 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,381,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $405.72 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $392.54 and a 200-day moving average of $376.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $294.34 and a twelve month high of $410.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

