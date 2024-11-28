Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.95 and last traded at $29.95, with a volume of 803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $731.87 million for the quarter.

Loomis AB (publ) Company Profile

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

