Lingli (Lily) ZHAO Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT) Stock

Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited (ASX:RVT – Get Free Report) insider Lingli (Lily) ZHAO sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.19), for a total value of A$348,000.00 ($225,974.03).

Richmond Vanadium Technology Stock Performance

About Richmond Vanadium Technology

Richmond Vanadium Technology Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in the Richmond Vanadium project that consists of five tenements totaling 1,403 square kilometers located in the jurisdiction of north Queensland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Perth, Australia.

