Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 20,337.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LECO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $216.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.29. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.51 and a fifty-two week high of $261.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.07 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 40.03%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.89%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $193,556.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,880.88. This trade represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

