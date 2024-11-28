Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) EVP Chad D. Nyce Sells 9,977 Shares

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 9,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $164,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,038.50. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 0.2 %
Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.55.
Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.05 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.
