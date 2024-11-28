Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Trading Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 27,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 26,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies
Lesaka Technologies Company Profile
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
