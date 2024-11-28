Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Trading Up 3.4% – Time to Buy?

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.43. Approximately 27,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 26,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Lesaka Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $423.65 million, a PE ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $146.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.30 million. Lesaka Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lesaka Technologies

Lesaka Technologies Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,272,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after buying an additional 636,166 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lesaka Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 2,607,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,203,000 after purchasing an additional 965,576 shares during the last quarter. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

Featured Stories

