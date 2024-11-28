Leon’s Furniture (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Time to Sell?

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.72 and last traded at $18.72. 2,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.01.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon’s Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon’s and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

