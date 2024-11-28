LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.15

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 14th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 1.15 per share on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05.

LCI Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years. LCI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCI Industries to earn $6.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LCII opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average of $112.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $131.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at LCI Industries

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LCI Industries news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016,270. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LCII has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

