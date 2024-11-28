LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) CEO Jason Lippert Sells 10,000 Shares

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,016,270. This trade represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LCI Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE LCII opened at $122.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. LCI Industries has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $131.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.85 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LCI Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 81.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1,289.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the third quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 98.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 99.2% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

