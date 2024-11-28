Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 1,185.7% in November

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 1,185.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lasertec Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Lasertec stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 84,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

About Lasertec

Lasertec Corporation engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of inspection and measurement equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers semiconductor related products, which includes mask related systems for extreme ultraviolet and deep ultraviolet solutions, and wafers inspection and review systems; and FPD photomask inspection systems.

