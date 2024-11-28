Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Short Interest Up 1,185.7% in November

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 1,185.7% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Lasertec Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Lasertec stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.10. 84,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,889. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.29. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.
About Lasertec
