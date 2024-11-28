Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQI opened at $43.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.22. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $47.63.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

