Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,163 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in Huntsman by 0.3% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 152,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Huntsman by 3.3% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 24,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Huntsman by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Shayne & Jacobs LLC increased its position in Huntsman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 94,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Huntsman had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is -144.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntsman

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.