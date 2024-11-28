Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 750.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $33,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $485.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $471.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

FDS stock opened at $489.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.84 and a 12 month high of $499.87.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $780,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,819. This represents a 84.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 37.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,984 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,877. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

