Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE opened at $176.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $134.98 and a one year high of $176.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $168.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

