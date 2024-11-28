KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET) Trading 0.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KSET – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.88. 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 16,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.
KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.
KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF Company Profile
The KraneShares Global Carbon Offset Strategy ETF (KSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in carbon credits commodities. The fund is passively managed to primarily hold futures contracts on voluntary carbon offset credits. The fund invests in GEOs and N-GEOs that mature in the next two years KSET was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by KraneShares.
