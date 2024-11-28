KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.75 and last traded at $21.83. Approximately 8,571 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 26,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average of $20.72.

Get KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARS. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 227.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 208,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 144,577 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000.

KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF (KARS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of stocks that are involved in the production of electric vehicles or other initiatives that may enhance future mobility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Electric Vehicles and Future Mobility Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.