KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

KONE Oyj Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $25.93 on Monday. KONE Oyj has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 39.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.