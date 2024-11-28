Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Short Interest Update

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the October 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kirin Stock Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:KNBWY traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.58. 91,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,124. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Kirin has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.25.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

