Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC) to Issue GBX 0.45 Dividend

Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust plc (LON:KPC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of KPC stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 252 ($3.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 225.70. Keystone Positive Change Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 195.81 ($2.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 253 ($3.21). The company has a market cap of £149.13 million, a P/E ratio of 3,150.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Keystone Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Baillie Gifford & Co Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a top-down stock picking approach, focusing on such factors as sound balance sheets, good cash flows, ability to pay and sustain dividends, good asset bases, and market conditions to create its portfolio.

