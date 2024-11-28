Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $42.69 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 42,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,511 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 13.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $413,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. 32.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.