Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.
Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $42.69 on Friday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.91.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $48.39 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific
Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kewaunee Scientific
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.