Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $47,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.61 and a 1-year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

