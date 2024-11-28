Julia Suzanne Johnson Sells 2,058 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 2,058 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $176,617.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,490.34. The trade was a 8.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lumentum Price Performance
Shares of LITE opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,786,000 after acquiring an additional 22,088 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 776,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth about $71,025,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 6,238.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.
