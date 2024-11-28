JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Short Interest Up 132.1% in November

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,000 shares, a growth of 132.1% from the October 31st total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JTEK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 108.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 96,172 shares during the period. Foundry Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,508,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,584.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,431,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 131.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 31,564 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF alerts:

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

JTEK stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.06. 357,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,074. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $54.40 and a 12 month high of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.29 million, a P/E ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.03.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.