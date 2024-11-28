JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:BLLD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.75% of JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLLD stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $54.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Sustainable Infrastructure ETF (BLLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed and seeks to invest in companies from around the world that develop solutions to sustainable infrastructure and are positioned to benefit from those changes.

