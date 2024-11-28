JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Cut by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $60.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

