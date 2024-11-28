John Shapiro Sells 853 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Shapiro sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.12, for a total transaction of C$21,424.47.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$26.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.69. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$28.73.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.