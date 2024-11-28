John Shapiro Sells 853 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Shapiro sold 853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.12, for a total transaction of C$21,424.47.
Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance
Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$26.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 2.69. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$28.73.
