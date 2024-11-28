John Harry Kousinioris Sells 69,982 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Director John Harry Kousinioris sold 69,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.15, for a total value of C$1,060,227.30.
TransAlta Stock Performance
Shares of TA opened at C$15.55 on Thursday. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.22 and a 52 week high of C$15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.73.
TransAlta Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About TransAlta
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
