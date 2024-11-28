John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Down 74.6% in November

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. 60,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $23.88.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Featured Articles
