John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Down 74.6% in November

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 74.6% from the October 31st total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. 60,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,528. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.62. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth $202,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $203,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

