John F. Whipple Sells 3,937 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) Director John F. Whipple sold 3,937 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $287,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,661.30. This represents a 40.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Community Bank System Price Performance

NYSE:CBU opened at $69.60 on Thursday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.62.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.05). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $188.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Community Bank System’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBU. Raymond James upgraded Community Bank System from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Community Bank System in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

