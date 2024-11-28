John Deneen Collins Sells 130,000 Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) CFO John Deneen Collins sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 997,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,963.40. This trade represents a 11.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, September 16th, John Deneen Collins sold 85,126 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $89,382.30.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $0.95 on Thursday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.78.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LivePerson from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,656,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 523,694 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in LivePerson by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 456,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 93,693 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 418,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 402,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,032 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

