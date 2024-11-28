Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jet.AI Inc. (NASDAQ:JTAI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the October 31st total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 438,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Jet.AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ JTAI traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,955. Jet.AI has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $1,005.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.50.

About Jet.AI

Jet.AI Inc primarily engages in the development and operation of private aviation platforms. The company operates CharterGPT, a booking platform that functions as a prospecting and quoting platform to arrange private jet travel with its aircrafts and third-party carriers. It also provides Reroute AI software that recycles aircraft waiting to return to base into prospective new charter bookings to destinations within specific distances; and DynoFlight, a software application programming interface (API), which enables aircraft operators to track and estimate emissions, and purchase carbon offset credits.

