Jeff E. Knight Sells 501 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $28,316.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,427.56. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
CRNX opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.87 and a 1 year high of $62.53.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.
CRNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
