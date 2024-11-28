Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 30,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.95, for a total transaction of C$508,548.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 16,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total value of C$250,660.00.

On Monday, September 9th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 23,500 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$329,000.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Performance

Shares of PEY stock opened at C$16.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 52-week low of C$11.09 and a 52-week high of C$17.27.

Peyto Exploration & Development Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Peyto Exploration & Development’s payout ratio is currently 85.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEY

About Peyto Exploration & Development

(Get Free Report)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.