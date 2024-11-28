Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.

Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. trimmed its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,530,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,250 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions comprises about 5.2% of Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. owned about 2.04% of Jacobs Solutions worth $331,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,326,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,736,000 after acquiring an additional 192,166 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,212,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,366,000 after acquiring an additional 127,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,552,000 after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 19.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 650,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,099,000 after buying an additional 107,849 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on J. Benchmark downgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $166.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $167.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

J stock opened at $141.12 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.64 and a twelve month high of $150.54. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 18.33%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

