J.W. Mays, Inc. Shareholders Approve Director Elections and Audit Firm Ratification at Annual Meeting

On November 26, 2024, J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAYS) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders. During the meeting, shareholders elected all of the company’s nominees for directors and ratified the appointment of Prager Metis CPA’s, LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending July 31, 2025.

The key decisions made during the Annual Meeting included fixing the number of directors at seven, with shareholders voting decisively. The breakdown of votes for fixing the number of directors is as follows: 1,364,295 shares were voted for, 1,425 shares were against, 3 abstained, and there were 4,581 non-votes.

In the election of directors, shareholders voted for each nominee as follows:– Jennifer L. Caruso: 1,295,591 shares for, 2,237 shares withheld, and 72,476 non-votes.– Robert L. Ecker: 1,296,589 shares for, 1,239 shares withheld, and 72,476 non-votes.– Mark S. Greenblatt: 1,296,589 shares for, 1,239 shares withheld, and 72,476 non-votes.– Steven Gurney-Goldman: 1,242,572 shares for, 55,256 shares withheld, and 72,476 non-votes.– Melinda S. Koster: 1,296,591 shares for, 1,237 shares withheld, and 72,476 non-votes.– Dean L. Ryder: 1,293,461 shares for, 4,367 shares withheld, and 72,476 non-votes.– Lloyd J. Shulman: 1,295,587 shares for, 2,241 shares withheld, and 72,476 non-votes.

Furthermore, in the ratification of Prager Metis CPA’s, LLP, the votes were as follows: 1,369,485 shares were for, 819 shares were against, and there were no abstentions or non-votes.

Additionally, the advisory vote on the resolution approving the compensation of named executive officers received 1,295,958 shares for, 1,822 shares against, 48 abstentions, and 72,476 non-votes.

Lastly, the advisory vote on the proposal regarding the frequency of future executive compensation advisory votes saw 1,287,873 votes for every one year, 0 votes for every two years, 9,955 votes for every three years, and no abstentions.

J.W. Mays, Inc. will continue to strive for transparency and effective governance practices following these decisions made at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The original 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission can be accessed for further details.

