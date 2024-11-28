Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.93. 78,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 663,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IE shares. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Eight Capital raised Ivanhoe Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 5.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 11.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 682,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after buying an additional 42,843 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 432.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 300,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 244,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 99,106 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Company Profile

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

