ITT Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 29th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.319 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

ITT has increased its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. ITT has a payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect ITT to earn $6.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $155.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day moving average is $139.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ITT has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $161.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ITT will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. StockNews.com cut shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

