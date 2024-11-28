Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Performance

NYSE ISDR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. Issuer Direct has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.03. The company has a market cap of $38.30 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Issuer Direct stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Issuer Direct Co. (NYSE:ISDR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Issuer Direct as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.