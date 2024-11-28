iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO) Short Interest Update

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:INRO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 80.5% from the October 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 481. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Get iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.0374 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF

iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF stock. Stonebrook Private Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF ( NASDAQ:INRO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. owned about 19.28% of iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The BlackRock U.S. Industry Rotation ETF (INRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US equities. The portfolio rotates towards industries that BlackRock believes are best positioned for outperformance INRO was launched on Mar 26, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industry Rotation Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.