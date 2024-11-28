iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $6,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of OEF opened at $288.46 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.40 and a 12 month high of $290.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $281.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.23. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.