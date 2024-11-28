iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IWF stock opened at $395.34 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $287.27 and a 12-month high of $400.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.29 and its 200 day moving average is $366.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.