iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.32 and last traded at $183.73, with a volume of 2910557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.75.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

