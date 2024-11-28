iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.32 and last traded at $183.73, with a volume of 2910557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.75.
iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $180.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.41.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000.
About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Stock Gets a $550 Price Target: Time to Get Excited
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Trump Tariffs in Focus: 2 Chinese Stocks to Own and 2 to Avoid
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 2 Generic Drug Stocks Ready to Surge in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.